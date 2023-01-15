Kazakhstan, Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 1, Kazakhstan and Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

On the occasion of this significant date, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan Robert Kirnag.

During the meeting, Vassilenko handed over to the Slovak diplomat congratulatory letters on the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic from the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, heads of the chambers of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Parties also exchanged with congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations from the heads of the foreign ministries, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Rastislav Káčer. In his letter, Minister Tileuberdi mentioned the achievements of Slovakia in the development of statehood and social unity during the years of its independence. «I am confident that friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia will continue to strengthen in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries», the Minister noted.

In turn, Minister Káčer stressed, «thirty years of intensive development of bilateral relations testify to the mutual interest in mutually successful cooperation. Regular political dialogue and delegation visits take place at all levels and cooperation is based on a solid legal framework.»

Over the past years, the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation developed intensively. Parliamentary groups of friendship and cooperation have been created within the parliaments of the two countries, an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation has been established. The key areas of cooperation are energy, construction, infrastructure, transport, IT and communications, agriculture, science and technology.

Over 11 months of 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 92.4 million US dollars, showing an increase of 18% compared to the same period of the previous year. More than 30 companies with Slovak participation are successfully operating in Kazakhstan (the engineering company «Colosseo EAS», the laser vision correction center «Oftum», the company in the field of backup power supply «ELTECO», the companies in the field of development and sales of chemical reconnaissance vehicles for the defense industry «KANTO METAL» and «CSBC», the company in the field of supply of medical - diagnostic technologies «CME.Slovakia», supplier of pumps and integrated support for the meat processing industry «PROGAST» etc. among them).

Astana highly appreciates the efforts of the Slovak Republic to supporting international security and regional stability within the framework of the Visegrad Four and other important mechanisms of diplomacy.

Bratislava highly appreciates the contribution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the strengthening of international and regional security and stability, as well as the development of intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

The interlocutors stressed that Kazakhstan and Slovakia intend to continue to comprehensively strengthen and develop bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.





Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA