Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan skyrockets in FIFA Men’s Rankings

    24 June 2022, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan climbed 11 spots in the updated FIFA national team rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    By making the biggest leap, Kazakhstan landed the 114th line of the FIFA Men’s National Team Rankings.

    Cuba rose 10 spots up to N°167, while Greece and Malaysia moved 7 spots up to N°48 and N°147, respectively.

    Brazil tops the rankings with 1837,56 points. Ranked second is Belgium with 1821,92 points. Argentina rounds out the top 3 with 1770,65 points.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan defeated Slovakia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on June 13.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events