Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan skyrockets in FIFA Men’s Rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2022, 13:11
Kazakhstan skyrockets in FIFA Men’s Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan climbed 11 spots in the updated FIFA national team rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

By making the biggest leap, Kazakhstan landed the 114th line of the FIFA Men’s National Team Rankings.

Cuba rose 10 spots up to N°167, while Greece and Malaysia moved 7 spots up to N°48 and N°147, respectively.

Brazil tops the rankings with 1837,56 points. Ranked second is Belgium with 1821,92 points. Argentina rounds out the top 3 with 1770,65 points.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan defeated Slovakia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on June 13.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023