Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 May 2023, 21:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Singapore’s PSA International PTE LTD signed a deal to jointly develop the Trans-Caspian Route, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the state visit of President of Singapore Halimah Yacob to Kazakhstan, agreements on integration of Singaporean companies in KPMC Ltd were signed.

One of the major companies in the world Singapore’s PSA International PTE LTD signed a memo of understanding to jointly develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route last year.

The Singaporean partners are soon to begin transferring their best experiences in logistics and transport development to KTZ. In particular, KZT is to receive access to the international logistics platform CALISTA.

«Kazakhstan is to get advanced logistics technology, while our partners – profitable business in the fast-growing region,» Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Head Nurlan Zhakupov wrote on Twitter.

According to Wan Chee Foong, the regional CEO for Middle East and South Asia at PSA International, the project aims at the entire region’s economic growth.

«We believe our work will lead to economic growth of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asia. Work is underway with the Kazakh government and KTZ to help Kazakhstan open access to the rest of the world,» said Wan Chee Foong following the Kazakhstan-Singapore business forum in the Kazakh capital.

The Singaporean company plans to funnel funds in logistics assets and solutions, increasing the frequency of running trains, bettering the transportation, reducing transportation fees along the Middle Corridor or the Trans-Caspian Route.


Transport   Kazakhstan and Singapore  
