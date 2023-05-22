Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents

    22 May 2023, 14:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed today in presence of Kazakh and Singaporean presidents in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    They are:

    1. The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on trade in services and investments.

    2. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation under the Program of Capacity Building for Civil Servants of Central Asian countries (C5).

    3. The Agreement on Cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and Enterprise Singapore.

    4. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Enterprise Singapore

    As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Politics Kazakhstan and Singapore Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
    Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings
    Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
    Popular
    1 Golden Friendship documentary about Kazakhstan-China coop released
    2 May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque
    4 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22
    5 Flights halted at Italy's Catania airport after Mt. Etna eruption