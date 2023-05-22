Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 May 2023, 14:30
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents were signed today in presence of Kazakh and Singaporean presidents in Astana, Kazinform reports.

They are:

1. The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on trade in services and investments.

2. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation under the Program of Capacity Building for Civil Servants of Central Asian countries (C5).

3. The Agreement on Cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and Enterprise Singapore.

4. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Enterprise Singapore

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.

