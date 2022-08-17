17 August 2022 15:42

Kazakhstan, Singapore aim at enhance technological cooperation

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - As part of a two-day visit to Singapore, the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a number of productive meetings with the leadership of major Singaporean companies, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The delegation also included Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov, CEO of Kazakhstan Railways Nurlan Sauranbayev and CEO of Kazakh Invest Meirzhan Yussupov.

During the meetings, a wide range of issues related to enhancing economic cooperation and implementing potential projects between Kazakhstan and Singapore were discussed. Singaporean companies have shown great interest in the Kazakh market and investment opportunities.

At the meeting with the leadership of the state engineering company Surbana Jurong, which specializes in the integrated smart city solutions and urban infrastructure the sides discussed G4 City, a unique infrastructure project for the construction and development of satellite cities on the northern part of Almaty agglomeration. To implement G4 City project Surbana Jurong is closely cooperating with the Kazakh-based company Caspian Group.

Surbana Jurong has masterplanned ambitious projects in over 30 countries and established over 100 industrial parks around the world. The G4 City project is designed to attract large-scale investments and innovative technological solutions not only from Singapore, but also from other countries in the region.

It should be noted that the consequences of the pandemic on the global economy, including regular interruptions in global supplies and the provision of products, have opened up new prospects for economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, taking into account the parties' search for new economic opportunities, sales markets and export routes.

In this context, Kazakhstan Railways company signed a MoU with PSA (Port of Singapore Authority), which is one of the largest global operators in the transportation area. PSA International's engagement in the management of transport and logistics hubs in Kazakhstan is aimed to contribute to expanding access to a whole network of seaports on both sides of the continent, integration into the global transport and logistics chain using multimodal transportation and the introduction of innovative technologies and best world practices in the field of dry ports management. And most importantly, it will allow to significantly simplify the export of products from Kazakhstan to world markets.

Digitalization, creation of smart cities, the introduction of innovations in various government processes, as well as the digital transformation of the government were at the spotlight of discussion during meetings with the leadership of the Government Technology Agency of Singapore under the Prime Minister's Office and «Crimson Logic» company.





Photo: gov.kz











