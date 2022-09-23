Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan signs visa-free deals with Dominican Republic, Albania and Paraguay
23 September 2022, 13:54

Kazakhstan signs visa-free deals with Dominican Republic, Albania and Paraguay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements with Dominican Republic, Albania and Paraguay, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Deputy PM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held separate talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, as well as Wopke Hoekstra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Julio César Arriola Ramírez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic Roberto Álvarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania Olta Xhaçka and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The sides debated the present state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation with the said countries.

Following the talks Kazakhstan and Dominican Republic signed an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of internal passports, diplomatic and official passports. Kazakhstan and Albania became signatories of an agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements.

Kazakhstan and Paraguay inked an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

