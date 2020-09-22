Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan signs statement calling for highly enriched uranium minimization

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 September 2020, 11:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has signed a statement calling for highly enriched uranium minimization, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

A joint statement to minimize highly enriched uranium has been signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the United States National Nuclear Security Administration at the 64th IAEA General Conference Meeting.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan is working on research reactors’ conversion to comply with the global initiative toward reducing nuclear threat, aiming for nuclear non-proliferation through eliminating highly enriched uranium and converting research reactors into low-enriched uranium fuel. The project is a US-Kazakhstan endeavor.


Nuclear disarmament   IAEA   Kazakhstan  
