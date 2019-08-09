Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan signed UN Convention on Mediation

    9 August 2019, 20:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,500 delegates from 70 countries attended the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Mediation, which took place on August 7, 2019 in Singapore. On behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the document was signed by Marat Beketayev, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore informs.

    In total, 46 states signed the Convention during the event, including Australia, China, USA, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and others.

    The Convention should be an important tool in development of international trade and promoting mediation as an alternative and effective method of resolving trade disputes. It guarantees that the settlement reached by the parties becomes binding and enforceable in accordance with a simplified and well-organized procedure. In so doing, it helps expand access to justice and the rule of law.

    The event organizers noted that mediation improves dispute resolution. This process is flexible. The parties themselves establish their own procedures and work on their own agreement; they can discuss legal as well as non-legal issues and find the most acceptable solution to their dispute. Since this procedure is linked to the needs and concerns of the parties, it may require less time and resources than a lawsuit.

    During a bilateral meeting with Singaporean colleague Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Marat Beketayev congratulated Singapore on the signing of the Convention, and also discussed issues of further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

