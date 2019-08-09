Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan signed UN Convention on Mediation

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 August 2019, 20:15
Kazakhstan signed UN Convention on Mediation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,500 delegates from 70 countries attended the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Mediation, which took place on August 7, 2019 in Singapore. On behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the document was signed by Marat Beketayev, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore informs.

In total, 46 states signed the Convention during the event, including Australia, China, USA, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and others.

The Convention should be an important tool in development of international trade and promoting mediation as an alternative and effective method of resolving trade disputes. It guarantees that the settlement reached by the parties becomes binding and enforceable in accordance with a simplified and well-organized procedure. In so doing, it helps expand access to justice and the rule of law.

The event organizers noted that mediation improves dispute resolution. This process is flexible. The parties themselves establish their own procedures and work on their own agreement; they can discuss legal as well as non-legal issues and find the most acceptable solution to their dispute. Since this procedure is linked to the needs and concerns of the parties, it may require less time and resources than a lawsuit.

During a bilateral meeting with Singaporean colleague Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Marat Beketayev congratulated Singapore on the signing of the Convention, and also discussed issues of further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

UN   Kazakhstan and Singapore  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties