Kazakhstan shuts down Khorgos amid spread of coronavirus

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 17:11
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The International Center of Boundary Cooperation «Khorgos» will be shut down until February 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus from China, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor of Almaty region.

According to the press service, Almaty region shares six border checkpoints with the People’s Republic of China. «Today deputy governor of the region Batyrzhan Baizhumanov has inspected all border checkpoints following the instructions given by Prime Minister Askar Mamin at the urgent session held over the past weekend,» the statement released by the press service says.

All checkpoints are equipped with necessary facilities to screen people with thermal scanners.

«The Almaty region authorities suggested suspending operations and shutting down Khorgos amid growing concern over the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Askar Mamin supported the proposal. In this connection, the International Center of Boundary Cooperation «Khorgos» will be closed until February 15. The period may be extended, if necessary,» Batyrzhan Baizhumanov said.

