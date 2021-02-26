Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan shows interest in supplies of Belarusian sugar, its manufacturing technology

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 09:17
MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is showing interest in the supplies of Belarusian sugar and its manufacturing technologies, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian state food industry concern Belgospishcheprom.

Belgospishcheprom Chairman Anatoly Buben met with Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and representatives of the Kazakhstan business on 25 February.

The foreign delegation has come to Minsk to sign several agreements on the import of Belarusian goods. First of all, foreign companies are interested in supplies of Belarusian sugar. The product is in demand not only in stores but also in the processing industry.

«First we have to supply sugar to the domestic market of Belarus. We will also find a way to export the product surplus to Kazakhstan,» said Anatoly Buben.

The representatives of the foreign delegation were interested not only in the product but also in its manufacturing technology. Belarusian companies have modernized their equipment and today the country's technologies go on par with the European ones.

«The first position in the export list is sugar. Also in demand are malt, salt, fruit and vegetable products, vodka and liquor, confectionery, and soap,» said the press service.


Kazakhstan and Belarus  
