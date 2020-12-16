Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan shows high national economic resilience, PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2020, 13:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, primeminister.kz. reads.

The PM noted that the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopted the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On state independence of Kazakhstan on December 16, 1991. Under the leadership of First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan achieved great success in socioeconomic development, strengthening of statehood and international standing.

Kazakhstan demonstrated the high level of economic resilience amid the current global economic crisis and fight against coronavirus.

«I am confident that the country will achieve the goals set. Wish all Kazakhstanis good health, wellbeing, peace and prosperity,» the PM resumed.


