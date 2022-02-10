Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan showcases its products at PRODEXPO in Moscow

    10 February 2022, 18:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The total amount of agreements concluded by Kazakhstani companies at the 29th international exhibition for food, beverages and food raw materials, PRODEXPO, underway in Moscow, exceeded USD 82 mln, the Facebook post of Deputy PM -Minster of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov reads.

    Prodexpo features foodstuffs from across the world.

    The National Stand of Kazakhstan showcases products of 20 domestic producing companies from Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan and Pavlodar regions as well as Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities. Homemade beverages, juice and beer, ice-cream, honey products, pasta, confectionary products, flour products are presented there. The country’s companies concluded agreements worth USD 82 mln.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Agro-industrial complex development Economy Exhibition Russia Kazakhstan Figure skating
