Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan showcases its COVID-19 vaccine for pets

    22 October 2021, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new homegrwon split vaccine against coronavirus for pets NARUVAX-C19 was presented at the International Exhibition Kazagro/Kazfarm-2021 held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev got acquainted with the homegrown developments, the Facebook account of the director of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University Kaisar Tabynov reads.

    The scientists of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the National Scientific Centre of the Especially Dangerous Infections of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry worked to develop the vaccine. The vaccine proved to be safe for cats and protected them from SARS-COV-2.

    He also expressed hope that the vaccine will help protect the animals from coronavirus.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Agro-industrial complex development Science and research Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev