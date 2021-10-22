Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan showcases its COVID-19 vaccine for pets

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2021, 19:11
Kazakhstan showcases its COVID-19 vaccine for pets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new homegrwon split vaccine against coronavirus for pets NARUVAX-C19 was presented at the International Exhibition Kazagro/Kazfarm-2021 held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev got acquainted with the homegrown developments, the Facebook account of the director of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University Kaisar Tabynov reads.

photo

The scientists of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the National Scientific Centre of the Especially Dangerous Infections of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry worked to develop the vaccine. The vaccine proved to be safe for cats and protected them from SARS-COV-2.

He also expressed hope that the vaccine will help protect the animals from coronavirus.

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Agro-industrial complex development   Science and research   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies