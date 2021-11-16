Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan shouldn’t slow down pace of digitalization – President

    16 November 2021, 20:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan shouldn’t slow down the pace of digitalization, says President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust, the Head of State pointed out that digitalization is a long-term priority of the state policy. Kazakhstan shouldn’t slow down the pace of digitalization. On the contrary, it should embrace all sectors of life in the country, he stressed.

    At the session, President Tokayev also instructed the Government of the country to submit proposals on development of border territories.

    The Kazakh Government was tasked to give consideration to that problem, earmark funds required for that purpose and submit the corresponding proposals.

    It bears to remind that the 6th session of the Council was held virtually as many participants joined from various regions of the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
