Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan should pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy – President
6 October 2022, 19:12

Kazakhstan should pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I will soon present my election platform which will include measures for all-round transformation of the country, increasing the citizens’ well-being. I firmly believe that our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy aimed at ensuring regional and global security,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

He went on to note that Kazakhstan will never cease to advocate steady observance of the principles of equality and democracy in international affairs, international law and the Un Charter. Kazakhstan will take active efforts to strengthen the UN’s authority as a universal and unique organization.

«We’re to work with key organizations such as the CIS, SCO, OSCE, Organization of the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as enhance the potential of CICA,» stated the Kazakh President.


Related news
Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive