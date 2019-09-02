Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan should further maintain interethnic and interfaith accord

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2019, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is essential to take meaningful steps to study political developments and further enhancing the unity,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, said delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at today’s joint session of the both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

Strengthening the role of the Kazakh nation, as the state-forming nation, we have to further support the country’s interethnic and interfaith accord. Our principle is the unity of the nation in its diversity.

The President also stressed that Kazakhstan would further create conditions for the development of ethnic languages.

«The role of the Kazakh language as the state one will be strengthened. I believe that time will come when Kazakh turns into the language of interethnic communication. However, we should join efforts to reach such a status,» the President said.


President of Kazakhstan    State of the Nation Address 2019  
