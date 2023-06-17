Kazakhstan should further forge onwards, President Tokayev

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) underway in Turkistan that Kazakhstan should advance further and work constantly on strengthening its values getting rid of all that bar the country’s progress, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State said the country is facing a key task of combining current political and economic reforms with fundamental sociocultural changes in the society. Kazakhstan should advance further and work constantly on strengthening its values getting rid of all that bar the country’s progress. It is the only way to get new quality of the nation and strengthen the country’s centuries-long statehood. Otherwise, the country will be left behind and fall into oblivion. The Head of State stressed no values can be imposed by any decree or the law.