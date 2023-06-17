Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan should further forge onwards, President Tokayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2023, 12:04
Kazakhstan should further forge onwards, President Tokayev Photo: akorda.kz

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) underway in Turkistan that Kazakhstan should advance further and work constantly on strengthening its values getting rid of all that bar the country’s progress, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State said the country is facing a key task of combining current political and economic reforms with fundamental sociocultural changes in the society. Kazakhstan should advance further and work constantly on strengthening its values getting rid of all that bar the country’s progress. It is the only way to get new quality of the nation and strengthen the country’s centuries-long statehood. Otherwise, the country will be left behind and fall into oblivion. The Head of State stressed no values can be imposed by any decree or the law.


President of Kazakhstan    Ulttyq Qurultay   Turkistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023