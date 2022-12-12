Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President

    12 December 2022, 15:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday Kazakhstan should fully provide its people with food staples, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the extended session of the Government President Tokayev emphasized that the Cabinet failed to fully implement the National project on the development of agro-industrial complex. For instance, out of 65 agro-processing projects the Government has managed to launch only 31. It was planned to commission 7 poultry farms. However, 2022 saw the launch of only 3 of them.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to point out the country should fully provide its people with food staples and it will be the Government responsible for prompt implementation of all those projects.

    The Head of State added that next year Kazakhstan will introduce a nationwide project seeking to develop agricultural cooperation covering over 1 million residents of rural areas. To this end the Government earmarked 1 trillion tenge.

    In addition, as part of the modernization of social life in rural areas they will get some 700 new healthcare facilities and 32 hospitals totaling over 200 billion tenge.

