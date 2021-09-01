Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan should become a central digital hub in Eurasia - Tokayev

    1 September 2021, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At a joint session of the Parliament chambers President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged to make Kazakhstan a central digital hub in much of Eurasia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is necessary to create a platform for interaction of national companies with the IT community. Digital needs and demands of the quasi-sector should be covered as much as possible by domestic companies,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.

    The President called for gradual extension and upgrading of data lines and their further integration with international corridors.

    «Modern data processing centers which could serve the neighboring countries are to be set up. Our country needs to realize its huge information telecommunication potential, which is to have geopolitical significance in the new digital age,» noted the Kazakh Head of State.

    The Kazakh Head of State urged to make Kazakhstan a central digital hub in much of the Eurasian region. To that end, he noted that human resources need to be strengthened. Tokayev called on the Prime Minister to offer his proposals on the issue.

    President of Kazakhstan Tokayev is delivering his yearly State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh President’s speech is broadcast on Khabar, Khabar TV, Qazaqstan, Almaty TV, Astana TV, Atameken, Eurasian, Channel 31, Channel 7, KTK, CTB, and MIR as well as on a number of leading radio stations of the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region