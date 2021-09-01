Kazakhstan should become a central digital hub in Eurasia - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At a joint session of the Parliament chambers President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged to make Kazakhstan a central digital hub in much of Eurasia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is necessary to create a platform for interaction of national companies with the IT community. Digital needs and demands of the quasi-sector should be covered as much as possible by domestic companies,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.

The President called for gradual extension and upgrading of data lines and their further integration with international corridors.

«Modern data processing centers which could serve the neighboring countries are to be set up. Our country needs to realize its huge information telecommunication potential, which is to have geopolitical significance in the new digital age,» noted the Kazakh Head of State.

The Kazakh Head of State urged to make Kazakhstan a central digital hub in much of the Eurasian region. To that end, he noted that human resources need to be strengthened. Tokayev called on the Prime Minister to offer his proposals on the issue.

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev is delivering his yearly State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President’s speech is broadcast on Khabar, Khabar TV, Qazaqstan, Almaty TV, Astana TV, Atameken, Eurasian, Channel 31, Channel 7, KTK, CTB, and MIR as well as on a number of leading radio stations of the country.



