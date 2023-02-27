Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan ships 1st batch of oil to Germany

27 February 2023, 18:46
Kazakhstan ships 1st batch of oil to Germany Photo: kaztransoil.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KazTransOil began delivery of 20 thousand Kazakh oil bound for Germany through the Transneft main pipeline system, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh oil company.

The company said in a statement that 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil bound for Germany were shipped to the Adamova zastava oil delivery point through the Transneft main pipeline system.

In December 2022 KazTransOil requested to transport 1.2mln tons of oil in 2023 through the Transneft main pipeline system to the Adamova zastava oil delivery point to further supply it to Germany.

The transit is to be carried out as part of the agreement reached between Kazakhstan and Russia on June 7, 2002.


