Kazakhstan shares its interfaith experience in developing a dialogue of cultures, religions and civilizations

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - On March 13-14 this year, at the invitation of the Minister of Awkaf of the Arab Republic of Egypt - Muhammad Mukhtar Juma, Bulat Sarsenbayev, the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue took part in the 31st session of the International conference «Dialogue of Religions and Cultures» in Cairo convened by the initiative of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt - Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Center.

Within the framework of the international conference, world experts from leading research centers, universities, representatives of religious associations, international organizations, ministers of Arab countries for Awkafs, deputies of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt, foreign states and authoritative public and political figures of Egypt discussed topical issues of the development of the religious situation in the countries of the world, strengthening interreligious, intercultural dialogue and spirituality in a rapidly changing world against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference was attended by the Minister of the Awkaf of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs - Muhammad Mukhtar Juma, the Supreme Imam, Sheikh Al-Azhar - Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayeb, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt - Osama Muhammad Hasan Al-Abd, Secretary General of the Academy of Islamic Studies Al-Azhar Nazir - Muhammad Al-Nazir Ayad, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan - Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Rector of the Egyptian University of Islamic Culture (Nur-Mubarak) in Kazakhstan - Muhammad al-Shahat al-Jindi, as well as other scientists, researchers, representatives of the media.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center - Bulat Sarsenbayev thanked the Egyptian leadership represented by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the people and the Government of the country for the invitation, and also noted the importance of holding an international conference, which provided an opportunity for world experts from 35 Arab and Muslim countries of the world, Mexico, Norway and other states discuss key issues in the field of religion.

Bulat Sarsenbayev stressed that the Republic of Kazakhstan constantly calls on all countries and their leaders to take preventive measures to prevent crises, especially in the spiritual and religious sphere. And, the position of Egypt, which plays a key role in promoting the ideas and values ​​of the dialogue of religions and cultures in global politics, is of great interest to Kazakhstan.

«As you know, the Arab Republic of Egypt is an important partner in the Middle East region, the Arab world and the Muslim community for Kazakhstan. The most important thing for us in the experience of Egypt is the understanding that the problem of maintaining the social, religious balance cannot be solved only by the forces of state institutions. This requires a broad dialogue between the leaders of world and traditional religions, whose spiritual mission in achieving harmony and security can hardly be overestimated. Thus, the leadership of Egypt and the highest Egyptian clergy were among the first to support Kazakhstan in convening the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. For 30 years of Independence of Kazakhstan, the dialogue platform of the Congress has become an effective tool for the development of a dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations, for the development of coordinated approaches by representatives of various confessions in solving the most pressing problems of our time», - said Bulat Sarsenbayev.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center held a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings with the Supreme Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt - Shawki Allam, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt - Osama Muhammad Hasan Al-Abd, Director General of the Center «Academic International de Lyon» - Mohammed Tarwat, Chairman of the Board of the Egyptian newspaper - Abdullah Rajab al-Sharif, as well as other potential participants in the upcoming the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

During the meeting with the Head of the European Apostolic Leaders organization, the Norwegian pastor Jan-Onge Thorp showed great interest in the Republic of Kazakhstan and invited Bulat Sarsenbayev to take part in his author's program «Oslo with Pastor Thorp», which is broadcast around the clock on the first satellite Scandinavian Christian TV channel TV «Visjon Norge» not only in Norway, but also in some Nordic countries.

Also, as part of the Kazakh delegation, the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan - Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Egypt - Kairat Lama Sharif, Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center - Bulat Sarsenbayev met with the Minister of Awkaf of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammam Mukhtar Juma and took part in a meeting with Kazakh students studying in Islamic educational institutions of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During official meetings, as well as at a briefing with journalists of well-known international, Egyptian media: Radio of Egypt, print and electronic newspapers «Akhtar Al-Masai», «Akhbarelyom», Internet news resources «Roaya-eg.com», «Elwatnalakbr.com», «Alwasela.com», «Alhram-elmasry-news.com» Bulat Sarsenbayev spoke about the role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in preserving and ensuring interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, developing an effective strategy of peace and harmony between confessions and peoples.

Bulat Sarsenbayev paid special attention to the preparation to the XIX Secretariat of the Congress in 2021 under the leadership of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbaev, Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the N. Nazarbayev Center Aida Balaeva and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the organization of the next VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in 2022 with the participation of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, representatives of the Egyptian side highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in the international arena, as well as the outstanding contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in promoting global dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations, and also expressed their readiness to participate in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional religions.



