Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan settles for Asian Water Polo Championships bronze

    27 March 2023, 20:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hauled bronze at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships in Singapore, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani men’s squad defeated the team from Thailand 18-7 in the third-place match at the tournament. Murat Shakenov of Kazakhstan was named the best player of the match.

    The country secured a berth at the 2023 FINA Men's Water Polo World Cup.

    Earlier it was reported the Kazakhstani women’s water polo team claimed gold at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships, beating the Uzbek squad 12-6 in the final.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at start of ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco
    Kazakhstan finishes on top of medals table of 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
    Kazakhstani grabs Greco-Roman silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path