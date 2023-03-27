Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan settles for Asian Water Polo Championships bronze

27 March 2023, 20:41
Kazakhstan settles for Asian Water Polo Championships bronze Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hauled bronze at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships in Singapore, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani men’s squad defeated the team from Thailand 18-7 in the third-place match at the tournament. Murat Shakenov of Kazakhstan was named the best player of the match.

The country secured a berth at the 2023 FINA Men's Water Polo World Cup.

Earlier it was reported the Kazakhstani women’s water polo team claimed gold at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships, beating the Uzbek squad 12-6 in the final.


