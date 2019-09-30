Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sets visa-free regime for citizens of 12 states

    30 September 2019, 21:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has set a visa-free regime for citizens of 12 countries, Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

    According to his words, Kazakhstan has expanded the list of countries with visa-free entry. Additional 12 countries are added in the list of 45 states. Among them are Bahrain, Vatican, Vietnam, Indonesia, Qatar, Colombia, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the Philippines.

    The resolution provides for granting of the right to visa-free entry and exit for citizens of these countries if the period of their stay in the Republic of Kazakhstan does not exceed 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border, Smadiyarov noted.

    According to his words, abolition of visa formalities is aimed at increasing the number of foreign investors, businessmen and tourists.

    Alzhanova Raushan

