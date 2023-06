Kazakhstan sets up commission to return funds illegally taken abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As ordered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev an Interdepartmental Commission led by the Prosecutor General to conduct comprehensive work to return funds illegally taken abroad by Kazakhstani nationals, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Bort No.1.

The Head of State is to personally take control of the Commission's work.