Kazakhstan sets up building sector development roadmap

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2021, 12:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkukov told about the building sector development roadmap until 2025.

«At the Government meeting held this January the Head of State charged to increase the local content in housing construction. 103 mln square meters of housing will be built by 2025 in Kazakhstan. It is another opportunity to develop the domestic building materials market,» he said.

The Minister noted that the country’s producers supply the needs of the internal market in 10 commodity items. To fully supply the domestic market with domestic building materials the Ministry is working at setting up import-substitution productions in the territory of Kazakhstan jointly with the global transnational companies.

Jointly with the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Samruk Kazyna Fund was developed the 2025 building sector development roadmap which provides for industry support measures.

110 projects worth KZT 2 trln are being realized under the industrialization map. More than 12,000 permanent jobs are created.


