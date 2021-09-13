Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sets up 2nd COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlay Tugzhanov got familiarized with the activity of the Antigen research and production enterprise as part of the instructions of the Head of State to ensure biosafety of the country set in the State-of-the-Nation Address to the Kazakhstani people, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan in partnership with the Antigen research and production enterprise set up the second production site for full production cycle of medical vaccines, including the COVID-19 QazVac vaccine, for which the new equipment was purchased through concessional lending with the support of Almaty region’s government.

This September, the vaccine production site at Antigen with the capacity of 1 million doses of vaccines per month has produced 300 thousand validated sets of QazVac vaccine.


