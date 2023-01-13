Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists

13 January 2023, 14:22
Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry proceeded to develop the 2023-2027 information industry development concept,» Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said.

«The new media notion was formed. Legislative amendments were inserted into regulating cyberbullying against children. Taking into consideration international practice the Law «On mass media» was brought up for public discussions. Besides, the new draft law regulating online platforms and online advertising is being developed,» Minister Kydyrali said at today’s extended board meeting.

He stressed that it is planned to raise the status of journalists, reform state information policy financing facilities, develop self-regulation institutions, and change TV and radio broadcasting trends.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan works out World Religions Congress development concept
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
Influenza A and B viruses circulate in Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary doctor
Kazakh PM instructs to reform system of insurance of workers against accidents
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
Kazakh ministry eyes employing nearly 1mln people in 2023
Ministry of Trade and Integration announces results of its activity in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News