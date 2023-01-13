Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists

13 January 2023, 14:22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry proceeded to develop the 2023-2027 information industry development concept,» Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said.

«The new media notion was formed. Legislative amendments were inserted into regulating cyberbullying against children. Taking into consideration international practice the Law «On mass media» was brought up for public discussions. Besides, the new draft law regulating online platforms and online advertising is being developed,» Minister Kydyrali said at today’s extended board meeting.

He stressed that it is planned to raise the status of journalists, reform state information policy financing facilities, develop self-regulation institutions, and change TV and radio broadcasting trends.