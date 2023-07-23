Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakhstan sets timeline for initiating transit of Russia’s gas to Uzbekistan

    23 July 2023, 11:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan to launch the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan in October 2023, Trend.az reports.

    This was revealed during the visit of Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz national company Sanzhar Zharkeshov to the facilities in the Atyrau region.

    He inspected the progress of preparatory work on the Kazakhstan section of the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline system for the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan.

    Currently, all technical measures carried out by QazaqGaz are implemented according to the approved schedule.

    At the moment, a number of repair and restoration measures have been carried out: repair and restoration work on site No.14 in the Mangystau region has been completed ahead of schedule and in full. Passing pressure tests have been successfully carried out; repair and restoration work on site No 1 in the West Kazakhstan region is at the completion stage; repair and restoration work on sites No.2-No.13 in the Atyrau region is actively underway.

    Meanwhile, QazaqGaz and Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan in May this year.

    The total annual volume of the gas supply is projected to reach nearly 2.8 billion cubic meters.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan talk prospects for oil supply via Baku-Supsa pipeline
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people