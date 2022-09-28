Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
28 September 2022, 12:10

Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum, Kazinform reports.

«The theme of the forum is Central Eurasia as a new tech platform subtly reflects prospects for the development of our region. Having great human intellectual and scientific potential Kazakhstan acts as an attractive space for the development of innovations, digital production and creative activities,» the Head of State said.

According to the President, Kazakhstan sets a task to become on the largest digital hubs in Eurasia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that digital transformation is a core driver of competitive ability not only of some companies but also of entire countries and regions. «As experts predict up to 70& of products and services will be premised on digital platform models in 10 years to come. In this context Kazakhstan sets a strategic task to be one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia,» the Head of State said.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

