1 September 2022 14:47

Kazakhstan sets retirement age for women at 61 till 2028

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Retirement age for women in Kazakhstan will be at 61 till 2028, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today.

In his words, the country’s pension system needs to be rebooted. «The minimum basic pension rate should be raised up to 70% against the subsistence minimum, while the maximum basic pension rate should be 120%,» he noted.

Together with earlier adopted measures, this decision will let increase cumulative pension by 27% in average by 2025.

«With the consideration of a wide social demand, retirement age for women will be at 61 till 2028. We should develop an effective investment strategy of the Unified National Pension Fund,» Tokayev added.

