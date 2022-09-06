Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan sets Guinness world record for the most multinational orchestra

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 22:26
Kazakhstan sets Guinness world record for the most multinational orchestra

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The most multinational orchestra was created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Music of the World project brought together 75 nationalities from 51 countries.

Over 500 applications were received for the audition. Gulyaf, the 11-year-old Mari, is the youngest participant of the orchestra.

The world’s most multinational orchestra played the old Kazakh song «Kara zhorga», fantasy on Abai’s Zhelsiz tunde zharyk ai, part of Polovetsian Dances from Prince Igor opera by Borodin, Caccini and Vavilov’s «Ave Maria», Vangelis «Conquest of paradise».

The event took place ahead of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Kazakhstan.

The country is home to over 130 nationalities.


Photo from open sources
Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023