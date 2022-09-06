Kazakhstan sets Guinness world record for the most multinational orchestra

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The most multinational orchestra was created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Music of the World project brought together 75 nationalities from 51 countries.

Over 500 applications were received for the audition. Gulyaf, the 11-year-old Mari, is the youngest participant of the orchestra.

The world’s most multinational orchestra played the old Kazakh song «Kara zhorga», fantasy on Abai’s Zhelsiz tunde zharyk ai, part of Polovetsian Dances from Prince Igor opera by Borodin, Caccini and Vavilov’s «Ave Maria», Vangelis «Conquest of paradise».

The event took place ahead of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Kazakhstan.

The country is home to over 130 nationalities.

