Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities

    22 November 2022, 11:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM This Tuesday Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting about the development of the rural healthcare modernization national project, Kazinform reports.

    As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the project aims at raising the quality of medical service in rural areas which requires modernization of the whole infrastructure.

    The Prime Minister said that 655 primary care facilities will be built and repaired under the project. 12 district hospitals are being reconstructed, and 20 more will be built. Health facilities will be also constructed within other projects, for example, the Auyl-el besigi program. As a result, some 700 rural health facilities will be commissioned at large.

    To this end, he charged the local executive bodies to quickly provide land parcels and study infrastructure issues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed
    3 Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
    4 Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain
    5 SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic