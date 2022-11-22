Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities

22 November 2022, 11:04

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This Tuesday Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting about the development of the rural healthcare modernization national project, Kazinform reports.

As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the project aims at raising the quality of medical service in rural areas which requires modernization of the whole infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said that 655 primary care facilities will be built and repaired under the project. 12 district hospitals are being reconstructed, and 20 more will be built. Health facilities will be also constructed within other projects, for example, the Auyl-el besigi program. As a result, some 700 rural health facilities will be commissioned at large.

To this end, he charged the local executive bodies to quickly provide land parcels and study infrastructure issues.