Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland

24 February 2023, 14:23
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with visiting Ville Skinnari, the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.

The sides debated a wide range of issues concerning trade, the attraction of investments, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, education, low-carbon development, etc.

He said Kazakhstan regards Finland as one of the key partners in Northern Europe and international organizations. The Government is set to deepen and widen mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions.

The Prime Minister noted Kazakhstan sees great opportunities to boost investment cooperation and increase sales.

During the meeting, Smailov hailed the opening of a new visa centre at the Embassy of Finland in Astana and plans to hold a roundtable with the participation of companies of Kazakhstan and Finland.

In his turn, Ville Skinnari voiced interest in promoting climate initiatives, the development of renewable energy sources, and promising logistics corridors from Asia to Europe, first of all, the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

Following the talks, the sides commuted to further continue joint efforts to expand Kazakhstan -Finland partnership.


Теги:
News