Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan set to raise penalties for environmental damage

    29 June 2022, 12:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev presented amendments to the Administrative Violations Code for harsher administrative punishment for environmental disruptions, Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure for harsher punishment for environmental crimes, Kazinform reports.

    The draft laws provide for amendments to the Administrative Violations Code of Kazakhstan in order to protect national parks and other natural resources of the country.

    The Minister stressed the need to strengthen responsibility of forest users as forests account for 5% of total area of Kazakhstan. The draft law suggests raising penalties for acts committed in the protected areas.

    The Minister also told the plenary session of the Majilis about the significant problems of solid waste pollution at national parks and raising the fines for forest fauna destruction and damage, etc.

    As stated there, 2017 recorded only 41 offences committed against 900 brought to responsibility in 2020 despite the pandemic. To this end the draft law is set to increase penalty from 2 to 5 MCI (monthly calculation index).


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued