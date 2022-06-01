Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan set to open hundreds of new kindergartens this year

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2022, 11:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hundreds of new kindergartens will be opened for young Kazakhstanis across the country by the end of this year, Vice Minister of Education and Science Sholpan Karinova said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While taking the floor at the Wednesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, Vice Minister Karinova revealed the plan to cover up to 99,3 percent of young Kazakhstanis aged between 3 and 6 with access to kindergartens.

«Up to 322 kindergartens are set to be opened for pre-school age children by the end of this year [across Kazakhstan],»said Karinova, commenting on the plans to cover Kazakhstani kids aged 3-6 with pre-school education.

In order to avoid potential accidents, safety measures are to be tightened at private kindergartens, said Karinova, adding that over 15,000 kindergarten teachers are currently undergoing special training.

In addition, Karinova revealed that a school bus fleet renewal project that will cover over 22,000 children in Kazakhstan is currently in the works.


News
Popular
