    Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities

    8 February 2022, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that mobile internet would be upgraded in the promising rural settlements, Kazinform reports.

    «Quality of mobile internet will be upgraded in the promising rural settlements to eliminate the digital inequality. It is also planned to launch 5G communications technology in the large cities of Kazakhstan and non-GEO satellite systems to provide remote population s with internet,» Smailov said.

    Besides, he noted that investment projects would be developed in the key tourist destinations the countrywide. Some 500,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan this year as soon as quarantine restrictions are lifted.

    He stressed that the transborder hubs development integrated strategy will be adopted in the sphere of logistics and trade. It is planned to take steps to encourage the national e-commerce.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

