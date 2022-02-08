Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 February 2022, 13:29
Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that mobile internet would be upgraded in the promising rural settlements, Kazinform reports.

«Quality of mobile internet will be upgraded in the promising rural settlements to eliminate the digital inequality. It is also planned to launch 5G communications technology in the large cities of Kazakhstan and non-GEO satellite systems to provide remote population s with internet,» Smailov said.

Besides, he noted that investment projects would be developed in the key tourist destinations the countrywide. Some 500,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan this year as soon as quarantine restrictions are lifted.

He stressed that the transborder hubs development integrated strategy will be adopted in the sphere of logistics and trade. It is planned to take steps to encourage the national e-commerce.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Tourism   Technology   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings