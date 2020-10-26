Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan set to expand list of exchange goods

    26 October 2020, 17:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to expand the list of exchange goods, Bakyt Sultanov, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration said during the briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, there are plans to expand the list of exchange goods. He went on to say that in order to increase the number of participants of the goods exchange the minimum size of the batch is being reduced from 600 to 60 tons. Thus small- and medium-sized enterprises will have the opportunity to sell their products through the exchange.

    The minister also said that much work is to be done to involve the exchange’s participants both local and foreign in trading, helping reduce the level of shadow economy and ensure adequate market pricing.

    He also added that much has been done in the legal space to form strong and responsible businesses at all levels in the future.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

