Kazakhstan set to employ 1 mln rural youth by 2029

14 March 2023, 12:15
Kazakhstan set to employ 1 mln rural youth by 2029

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali revealed the key directions of the state youth policy concept, Kazinform reports.

One of the directions is aimed at supporting the rural youth.

«43.7% of young people live in rural areas so far. It is planned to employ 1 million rural young people by 2029, to raise digital literacy of some 1.5 million young people, and to provide 3.8 million young people with social services through resource centres,» the minister announced at the Government meeting held in Astana.

The Minister said Kazakhstan plans to increase the youth quota in public councils by 20%, raise the number of young public servants by 25%, attract 2.2 million young people to volunteering, charitable and ecological initiatives.

As earlier reported, the Government supported the draft state youth policy concept.


