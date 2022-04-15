Kazakhstan, Serbia intend to intensify activity of intergovernmental commission

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - The Government of Serbia hosted a meeting between Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov and Minister of Innovation and Technological Development of the Republic of Serbia Nenad Popovic, the Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Serbian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, the counterparts confirmed the friendly nature of relations between two countries and discussed the current state of bilateral economic cooperation.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Minister about the program of political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at building a «New Kazakhstan». Special attention was paid to the issue of holding the 3rd meeting of the Commission in Belgrade during the year.

According to the parties, some topical issues, such as ensuring the growth of mutual trade, intensification of investment cooperation, opening of the direct flight, implementation of joint projects in priority areas of cooperation (agriculture, IT sector, logistics and construction, etc.), require early discussion to develop solutions and take coordinated measures.



