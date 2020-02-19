Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Serbia agree to step up cooperation in education

    19 February 2020, 20:13

    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Gabit Syzdykbekov held talks with Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia Mladen Šarčević, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of activating Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation in the sphere of higher education, science and digitalization.

    The sides agreed to sign the Cooperation Agreement between the education ministries of the two countries and to strengthen ties between HEIs of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

    Mladen Šarčević extended an invitation to his Kazakhstani colleague Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov to visit Serbia to exchange experience.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

