Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sends nearly 40 tons of humanitarian aid to India

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2021, 10:55
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - In accordance with instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and guided by the principles of strategic partnership between the two states, the Government of Kazakhstan has provided humanitarian assistance to India during this serious epidemiological situation of COVID-19, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The first of the two Kazakh aircrafts with its cargo landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in the morning on May 14, 2021, with the second one expected to arrive several hours later.

This humanitarian aid weighing around 40 tons includes medical masks, respirators, protective suits and portable artificial lung ventilation devices produced in Kazakhstan. This aid was officially handed over at the airport by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev and to Director of the Eurasian Department of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Bandaru Wilsonbabu.

photo

On 4 May, President Tokayev addressed a telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing «deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in this country», and on May 7, instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to provide and despatch the necessary assistance to the Indian authorities.

It should be noted that in 2020, India had sent hydroxychloroquine tablets to help Kazakhstan fight the pandemic.

photo

photo

photo


