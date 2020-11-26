Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan sends humanitarian cargo to Kyrgyzstan

    26 November 2020, 10:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A humanitarian cargo has been sent to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in line with the Kazakh President directive and governmental decision, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    The humanitarian cargo including 400 sets of Kokchetav-4P mobile lung ventilators manufactured at the Tynys factory and 2 million medical masks made at Dolce pharm and Maga pharm was sent on November 25. It is estimated at KZT389mln.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims